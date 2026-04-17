Following Palace's qualification for the UEFA Conference League semi-finals, the Eagles will be in European action on both Thursday, 30th April and Thursday, 7th May against Shakhtar Donetsk.

That means Palace's trip to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth, originally set for Saturday, 2nd May will now take place on Sunday, 3rd May, kicking-off at 14:00 BST.

Everton's visit to Selhurst Park was originally scheduled for Saturday, 9th May. But that game will now take place on Sunday, 10th May, kicking-off at 14:00 BST.

As displaced fixtures, both of these games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the Bournemouth fixture have already sold out. Season Ticket Holders and Members can join a Waiting List for any returned tickets, with further details available here.

Tickets for Everton fixture are available to selected supporters from Monday (20th April), details here.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when fixture changes occur.

Match Details

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sunday, 3th May

14:00 BST

Vitality Stadium

Live in the UK on Sky Sports

Crystal Palace v Everton