This game was originally set for Saturday, 9th May, but has now been rearranged to Sunday, 10th May, 14:00 BST. Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive a notification straight to your phone upon confirmation of fixture changes this season.

Gold Members, Junior Gold Members and Season Ticket+ holders enjoy an exclusive 72-hour priority window to secure their tickets, as one of a vast number of benefits included in their packages.

Gain access to this window by purchasing your 25/26 Membership here – but hurry, as tickets are sure to be in high demand!

Limited Premium Hospitality packages for a number of our upcoming home fixtures are also available.