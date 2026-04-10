Liverpool (A)

Match Details

Saturday, 25th April

15:00 BST

Premier League

Anfield

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be a digital ticket to download to your Apple or Google Wallet, and download link swill be emailed to the individual supporter named on each ticket.

If you are unable to use Digital Tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk after you have purchased your ticket and we will arrange for you to collect your ticket(s) at Anfield.

Please note that only Season Ticket Holders and Members who have created their accounts prior to 1st December 2025 will be eligible to purchase online. If you have created your account after this date, and would like to purchase, this will need to be processed via the Box Office after they have verified you are a Crystal Palace supporter.

Please note that anyone found transferring tickets without the authority of the club will be banned from purchasing future away games.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.

Monday, 13th April – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 10,000+ Loyalty Points

10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 10,000+ Loyalty Points Monday, 13th April – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points

14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points Tuesday, 14th April – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points Tuesday, 14th April – 13:00 via all methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)

13:00 via all methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements) Tuesday, 14th April – 14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements)

14:00 online only, then 16:00 via all methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements) Wednesday, 15th April – 10:00 online only, then 12:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.

Prices

Adult : £30.00

: £30.00 Over-65s: £22.50

£22.50 Young Adults (17-21yrs): £15.00

£15.00 Juniors (16yrs and under):* £9.00

*Junior tickets must be sold with an accompanying adult (aged 18 and over) and will be refused entry into the stadium if attending alone.

Disabled supporters will pay the relevant age band.

Coach Travel

We have three supporters' coaches booked for this fixture with a departure time of 07:30 BST from Selhurst Park, and a cost of £55 per ticket.