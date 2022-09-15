Palace will travel to St James' Park on Wednesday, 9th November for a 19:45 GMT kick-off.

The round three game is not scheduled for television coverage in the UK and there are no replays at this stage.

Palace's last trip to the north-east came just two weeks ago, when the Eagles and Magpies played-out an eventful 0-0 draw.

The south Londoners beat Oxford United in round two to progress, and Newcastle overcame Tranmere Rovers 2-1. The two sides' last League Cup meeting came at Selhurst in 2014, with the visitors running out 3-2 victors.

The November cup clash will sit between away matches with West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, with the Hammers game rescheduled earlier this week. You can see the full November schedule below, with the 2022 World Cup causing a six-week break in fixtures from the middle of month to Boxing Day.

Ticketing details will be released shortly across cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and our social media channels.

November fixtures

West Ham v Palace

Sunday, 6th November

14:00 GMT

London Stadium

Live audio commentary on Palace TV+

Newcastle United v Palace

Wednesday, 9th November

19:45 GMT

St James' Park

Live audio commentary on Palace TV+

Nottingham Forest v Palace