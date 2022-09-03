Palace secure point in entertaining Newcastle clash

Summary
- Newcastle start brightly but Palace keep them quiet
- Wilfried Zaha lands the first shot on target by striking first time at Nick Pope
- Vicente Guaita stands firm to deny Alexander Isak from yards out
- Jean-Philippe Mateta carves out a chance within the box and Pope leaps to his side to block it
- Newcastle launch a near-15-minute salvo on Palace’s goal, but the visitors defend admirably to enter half-time level
- Half-time: Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace
- The hosts are briefly ahead until a VAR review sees their effort chalked off for a foul on Guaita
- Patrick Vieira makes three substitutions in response, bringing on Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise and Nathaniel Clyne
- Odsonne Edouard forces a shot on goal through a crowd of legs but Pope blocks well with his legs
- Guaita makes another spectacular stop as he gets low to his right to deny Willock
- Full-time: Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace
Some truisms earn their reputation for a reason, and the scoreline not telling the full story couldn’t be a more accurate phrase for Crystal Palace’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.
No notches on the scoreboard belies a game that had everything but goals: two goalkeepers producing remarkable performances, a VAR intervention and a first-half spell of defence v attack that could fill an entire highlights reel.
Palace will be content with taking a point from the north-east, but that’s not to say they deserved any less. With chances from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha, Odonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew all forcing Nick Pope into action, the visiting south Londoners easily could have won.
But while their offensives were sharp – largely through swift breaking play denied only by an on-song ‘keeper – their backline will dominate discussion this weekend.
Vicente Guaita enjoyed a particularly commendable performance, making several crucial saves worthy of a point in themselves; in front of him was a defence that had to work relentlessly to keep out a determined home attack.
Their ability was tested most keenly in the build-up to half-time, when Newcastle opened a salvo on the Palace goal that last almost 15 minutes.
Denied by a stoic visiting defence, the Magpies thought they had broken through in the second-half but after several minutes with medical staff on the pitch and VAR pondering its decision the goal was ruled-out for a foul on Guaita.
The second-half remained as lively as the first as both sides put one another under serious pressure: Palace mostly doing so in threatening snaps and Newcastle leaning into their guests without rest to create a similar number of chances.
The full-time whistle allowed St James’ Park’s 50,000 spectators to breathe for the first time since 3pm, and players and fans alike had plenty to discuss despite having witnessed no goals.