Palace secure point in entertaining Newcastle clash

Summary

Newcastle start brightly but Palace keep them quiet

Wilfried Zaha lands the first shot on target by striking first time at Nick Pope

Vicente Guaita stands firm to deny Alexander Isak from yards out

Jean-Philippe Mateta carves out a chance within the box and Pope leaps to his side to block it

Newcastle launch a near-15-minute salvo on Palace’s goal, but the visitors defend admirably to enter half-time level

Half-time: Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace

The hosts are briefly ahead until a VAR review sees their effort chalked off for a foul on Guaita

Patrick Vieira makes three substitutions in response, bringing on Odsonne Edouard, Michael Olise and Nathaniel Clyne

Odsonne Edouard forces a shot on goal through a crowd of legs but Pope blocks well with his legs

Guaita makes another spectacular stop as he gets low to his right to deny Willock

Full-time: Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace

Some truisms earn their reputation for a reason, and the scoreline not telling the full story couldn’t be a more accurate phrase for Crystal Palace’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.

No notches on the scoreboard belies a game that had everything but goals: two goalkeepers producing remarkable performances, a VAR intervention and a first-half spell of defence v attack that could fill an entire highlights reel.

Palace will be content with taking a point from the north-east, but that’s not to say they deserved any less. With chances from Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha, Odonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew all forcing Nick Pope into action, the visiting south Londoners easily could have won.

But while their offensives were sharp – largely through swift breaking play denied only by an on-song ‘keeper – their backline will dominate discussion this weekend.

Vicente Guaita enjoyed a particularly commendable performance, making several crucial saves worthy of a point in themselves; in front of him was a defence that had to work relentlessly to keep out a determined home attack.

Their ability was tested most keenly in the build-up to half-time, when Newcastle opened a salvo on the Palace goal that last almost 15 minutes.

Denied by a stoic visiting defence, the Magpies thought they had broken through in the second-half but after several minutes with medical staff on the pitch and VAR pondering its decision the goal was ruled-out for a foul on Guaita.

The second-half remained as lively as the first as both sides put one another under serious pressure: Palace mostly doing so in threatening snaps and Newcastle leaning into their guests without rest to create a similar number of chances.

The full-time whistle allowed St James’ Park’s 50,000 spectators to breathe for the first time since 3pm, and players and fans alike had plenty to discuss despite having witnessed no goals.