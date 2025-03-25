The Eagles’ home fixture against Forest was originally set for Saturday, 3rd May, but the schedule has been amended by the Premier League following the latest round of broadcast selections.

It will now be played on Monday, 5th May with a new kick-off time of 20:00 BST at Selhurst Park. The match will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

There is also an update on Palace's forthcoming trip to Newcastle United. Originally scheduled for Saturday, 15th March at St James’ Park, the game was rearranged to 19:30 BST on Wednesday, 16th April, following Newcastle’s involvement in this season’s Carabao Cup final.

The date and kick-off time remain unchanged, but the Premier League have now confirmed this game has been selected for broadcast in the UK, also shown live on Sky Sports.

Match Details

Palace v Nottingham Forest