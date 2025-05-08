BOXPARK Wembley will be the place to party ahead of the game – dedicated as a Palace-only location for matchday.

The venue will be open from 09:00 – 15:45 BST, with tickets priced at £10 for entry. Pre-booked tickets are valid until 12:30.

Pre-booked tickets guarantee you entry until 12:30. From 12:30 onwards, tickets can be purchased on the door on a 1 in 1 out basis.

Please note that, BOXPARK is an FA Cup Final match ticket only entry. Supporters will have to show their match ticket upon entry. BOXPARK will not be screening the match. All those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian over the age of 25.