Roberts began his life in football playing for sides such as Bangor City and Bethesda Athletic before entering management with New Mexico Chiles.

He becomes Vieira’s most recently confirmed senior member of staff, joining new arrivals Saïd Aïgoun (Development Coach) and Kristian Wilson (first-team coach).

Speaking after arriving in south London, Roberts said: “I’m delighted to join a prestigious Premier League club like Crystal Palace and to start working alongside Patrick, my fellow staff and a very strong group of players.

“This is a new challenge for me and I’ve been welcomed brilliantly already. I’m excited to work closely with some very talented people this season.”