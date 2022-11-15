Goodman, who has been at the club since Under-13s, has worked his way up through the ranks and has adapted his playing style to fit the requirements of a modern-day goalkeeper.

He was part of the Under-15s side which won the Floodlit Cup in 2019 and also featured in the Under-18s side which narrowly missed out on the title in 2020/21. He has been the first-choice ‘keeper for Paddy McCarthy’s Under-21s this season, keeping three clean sheets in 12 games so far.

His performances even earned him a place on the first-team bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers in October 2022.