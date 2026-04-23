Aimee Everett and Kirsty Howat have both been nominated for the PFA Select Car Leasing WSL 2 Fans’ Player of the Month Award for March.
Crystal Palace Women enjoyed an unbeaten March in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, winning two games and drawing one.
Everett and Howat were a core part of the Eagles' success, with the Palace captain already being recognised for her efforts by winning the TEN Player of the Month award for March.
This isn't the first time this season that a Palace pair have been put forward for this accolade, with Howat and Ashleigh Weerden nominated for December's award last year.
Everett scored what would prove to be the winner in Palace's 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, before keeping a clean sheet away to Newcastle United in the subsequent 0-0 draw.
She then skippered the team to an impressive 3-2 win over Charlton in the Selhurst Showdown on the 29th March.
It was also an impressive month for Palace's Scotland international, who bagged a goal and an assist.
Howat assisted Everett's header against Forest with a delightful cross, before putting Palace ahead against Charlton with a header at the back post.
She now has the joint-third most goal contributions in the WSL2 this season with 11, trailing Birmingham City's Lily Crosthwaite (14) and Palace teammate Ashleigh Weerden (13).
Both players are up against Nottingham Forest's Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Birmingham City's Neve Herron, Sunderland's Jessica Brown and Newcastle United's Charlotte Wardlaw.
You can see the full shortlist below.
Shortlist:
- Aimee Everett (Crystal Palace)
- Kirsty Howat (Crystal Palace)
- Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Nottingham Forest)
- Neve Herron (Birmingham City)
- Jessica Brown (Sunderland)
- Charlotte Wardlaw (Newcastle United)
Voting is now open, and will close at 17:00 BST on Sunday, 26th April. The winner will be announced on Monday, 27th April.