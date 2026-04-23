Crystal Palace Women enjoyed an unbeaten March in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, winning two games and drawing one.

Everett and Howat were a core part of the Eagles' success, with the Palace captain already being recognised for her efforts by winning the TEN Player of the Month award for March.

This isn't the first time this season that a Palace pair have been put forward for this accolade, with Howat and Ashleigh Weerden nominated for December's award last year.