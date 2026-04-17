Crystal Palace Women enjoyed another unbeaten month, with the team winning two and drawing once in the WSL2.

Everett was a huge part of Palace's success, scoring one and keeping clean sheets in two of the three games.

She kicked off the March schedule in the perfect way, scoring the only goal of the game against Nottingham Forest in a 1-0 win on Sunday, 15th March.

Kirsty Howat floated in a cross to the near post after a quick one-two, and Everett headed the ball beyond the Forest goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.

With her mum in the crowd to watch her score on Mother's Day, it was the perfect way to kickstart an important month for the club.