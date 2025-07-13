Please note all sales phases are subject to availability.

All tickets will include a £2.50 booking charge per ticket, plus a £1.50 transaction charge.

Supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Sections 133 and 134 will be dedicated singing sections.

Purchasing via the phone

As above, we highly recommend that all supporters purchase online, when and where possible.

However, if you are unable to purchase online, you can also do so over the phone – as per the timings in the selling order above – through a Ticketmaster call centre via 0844 453 9940, where Ticketmaster staff will assist you with your purchase.

Please note that this call centre will only open at 14:00 at the start of each sales phase.

Calls to 0844 numbers are charged at 7ppm plus the customer’s phone company's access charge. Ticketmaster line open 14:00 – 17:00 BST, Monday - Friday.

The Crystal Palace Box Office will only sell tickets over the phone to disabled supporters who are unable to purchase online – please see below for further information.

Supporters with disabilities

Supporters with disabilities, who are unable to book online, can call the CPFC box office on 0333 360 1861 from 10:00 at the start of each sales phase to purchase their tickets.

However, we strongly advise booking online if you can, as we expect phone lines to be incredibly busy.

Ticket delivery

All tickets for the Community Shield are digital and will be emailed to the ticket owner, which is the same process we use for all our away fixtures.

All tickets will be emailed in the week leading up to the fixture.

Tickets will be in a digital format which can be downloaded to your Apple or Google Wallet, or printed at home through a PDF.

Please ensure that your email address is up-to-date on the Palace account you purchase tickets through, to ensure seamless delivery.

Coaches

We have four accessible supporter coaches available for this fixture at a cost of £30 per seat, with the departure time from Selhurst Park still to be confirmed depending on kick-off time.

Tickets for the coaches can be booked here.

Ticket Checks

There will be approximately 100 tickets initially blocked for this game, and supporters in their possession will be required to go to the Wembley box office to confirm their identification before entry. These supporters will be required to show photo ID which matches the name on the ticket. Along with this only supporters who have registered their accounts prior to Saturday, 17th May will be able to purchase tickets for this fixture.

We understand that this may be an inconvenience to supporters, but this helps us in our continued battle against ticket touting, which prevents our loyal supporters from being able to attend matches.

Please note tickets purchased under your name are for your own personal use and are non-transferable. Supporters who transfer tickets without the permission of the club could face a ban on for purchasing future away games.

The Box Office at Wembley will only reprint tickets for supporters who have photo ID which matches the name on the ticket.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Liverpool