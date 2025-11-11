The fixture, which was due to take place on Sunday, 21st December, will now kick off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday, 20th December, our final league game before Christmas.

The match will remain live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

This followed a club request with the Premier League, due to the scheduling of our Carabao Cup tie away to Arsenal on Tuesday, 23rd December.

Ticketing information will be confirmed in due course. To get exclusive Premier League ticket access, make sure you're a 2025/26 Palace Member.

Match Details

Leeds United v Crystal Palace