PLEDIS offers a framework which supports clubs in advancing EDI across every aspect of their operations – including the work of their community trust (in our case Palace for Life Foundation) – with the aim of promoting fairness, celebrating diversity, tackling all forms of prejudice, and ensuring football remains open and welcoming to everyone.

After a thorough review carried out this summer by a panel of specialists, the Premier League determined that Crystal Palace have continued to demonstrate excellent progress in this field and have earned the right to receive Advanced status.

The Premier League presented Chairman Steve Parish; Manager Oliver Glasner; Mike Summers (Chief Executive, Palace for Life Foundation); Julie Brown (Chief People Officer); Dana Tohme (Inclusion & Wellbeing Officer); and Terence St Lewis (Primary Education Officer, Palace for Life) with the award on a recent matchday at Selhurst Park.

The Premier League’s report stated: ”This has been a transformational season for Crystal Palace FC in respect of EDI, with significant improvements and changes of approach which are having a positive effect across the whole Club.

“The Panel commends the Club for its sustained and deliberate application of EDI principles across areas of strategic significance.

“The Panel acknowledges the Club’s considerable progress in embedding EDI strategically and operationally. The combination of strong governance and inclusive practices positions the Club well for continued success. The Panel looks forward to hearing from a broad range of departments and leaders in the future, building on the work of this Level and showcasing the positive business change driven by EDI integration.”