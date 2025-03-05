What else can I watch on Palace TV+?

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which shows select live Academy matches and press conferences, as well as Men’s first-team audio commentaries – a great value way to follow every red and blue kick this season.

What’s more, with Palace TV+, you can gain access to extended first-team highlights and match replays; live friendly broadcasts in pre-season – and much, much more.

You can also watch our fantastic original documentaries, including When Eagles Dare – the inside story of our promotion-winning 2012/13 season – and Coming of Age: The Step Up, which follows our Under-18s in their first season at Category 1 Academy level.

Looking for more benefits? A Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – granting you not only access to live broadcasts of our pre-season matches, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 24/25 Memberships here. Please note that these Memberships expire at the end of the 24/25 season.