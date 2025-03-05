Oliver Glasner’s side will face The Comrades of Hamar – who finished 12th in Norway’s Eliteserien last season – in Marbella on Thursday, 13th March (15:00 GMT kick-off).
The match will be played behind-closed-doors, with no supporters admitted – but will be broadcast LIVE on Palace TV+ for fans to enjoy.
Click here to find out more about Palace TV+.
To watch the game, supporters can purchase an Annual pass (£32.99) for unlimited access to Palace TV+ for a year; a Monthly pass (£4.99); or a Weekly pass (£3.49) – all of which auto-renew unless cancelled.
Match Details
Palace v Hamarkameratene
- Thursday, 13th March
- 15:00 GMT
- Behind-closed-doors
- Live on Palace TV+.