The fixture – which will kick-off at 12:00 BST on Saturday, 12th July – will take place behind closed doors.

However, the match is due to be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+.

To keep up with all of our pre-season action, Palace TV+ annual passes are now available, while a special pre-season bundle will be available from Monday (7th July) for £17.99, granting access to all our live broadcasted fixtures – plus on-demand replays – ahead of the new season.

There will also be coverage of the match on the Official Crystal Palace App, cpfc.co.uk and social media.

The Eagles' last meeting with Millwall came earlier this year in the FA Cup fifth round, Palace prevailing with a 3-1 win on the way to our first major trophy.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Millwall