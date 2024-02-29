The game will now take place tomorrow (Friday, 1st March) at the Crystal Palace Academy at 14:30 GMT. This is due to a waterlogged pitch at the VBS Community Stadium, which has failed an inspection.

Unfortunately, due the match being moved to the Academy, supporters will be unable to attend the fixture. If you have purchased tickets, please contact boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk for a refund.

The game will still be broadcast LIVE on Palace TV+ for supporters to enjoy.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.