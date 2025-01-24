Seating Arrangements

Although all supporters at Selhurst Park matches will be seated, matches in Sutton will see supporters have the option of purchasing either a Seating Ticket – allowing them to reserve a specific seat within the VBS Community Stadium’s stands – or a Standing Ticket.

Standing Tickets are not restricted to specific areas. Supporters will be able to move around all terracing stands at the VBS Community Stadium, depending on availability.

If you are a supporter with any accessibility requirements, please contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey, either by email dlo@cpfc.co.uk or call 0208 768 6000. Limited parking is available for supporters with a blue badge.

Away supporters should be aware that there is a dedicated away section at each match in the WSL, with clubs responsible for selling seats to their own travelling supporters.

We recommend purchasing all tickets online, in advance of each match, to ensure you don’t miss out.

Ticket information

All tickets will be digital and will be emailed to the account holder before each game.

Tickets for the Tottenham game will be sent out as PDF files, which can either be scanned on your phone at the gates, or printed off at home.