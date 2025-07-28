The Lionesses have done it again! With excitement for women's football across England at an all-time high, now, it's your chance to be part of the next chapter of this inspiring journey, right here in South London.
As anticipation builds towards the new 2025/26 Barclays Women's Super League 2 season – with fixtures having now been announced – tickets for every remaining home league match this calendar year are officially ON SALE NOW!
Please note, however, that dates and kick-off times remain subject to change, with factors including broadcaster selections to be confirmed.
The Lionesses have shown what's possible – and now Palace Women are ready to make their mark.
Tickets are now on sale for our home matches against:
-
Southampton: Sunday, 14th September, 14:00 BST - Secure your tickets here!
-
Newcastle United: Sunday, 5th October, 14:00 BST - Secure your tickets here!
-
Sunderland: Sunday, 12th October, 12:00 BST - Secure your tickets here!
-
Sheffield United: Sunday, 9th November, 14:00 GMT - Secure your tickets here!
-
Birmingham City: Sunday, 7th December, 14:00 GMT - Secure your tickets here!
All dates and kick-off times subject to change.
You can also purchase Palace Women's Season Tickets for 25/26 – allowing you to secure your seat for all of Palace's home league matches next season!
Seating Arrangements
Although all supporters at Selhurst Park matches will be seated, matches in Sutton will see supporters have the option of purchasing either a Seating Ticket – allowing them to reserve a specific seat within the VBS Community Stadium’s stands – or a Standing Ticket.
Standing Tickets are not restricted to specific areas. Supporters will be able to move around all terracing stands at the VBS Community Stadium, depending on availability.
If you are a supporter with any accessibility requirements, please contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey, either by email dlo@cpfc.co.uk or call 0208 768 6000. Limited parking is available for supporters with a blue badge.
We recommend purchasing all tickets online, in advance of each match, to ensure you don’t miss out.
Ticket information
All tickets will be digital and will be emailed to the account holder before each game.
Tickets for every game will be sent out as PDF files, which can either be scanned on your phone at the gates, or printed off at home.
2025/26 BWSL2 Match Ticket Prices
Seated
- Adults: £12
- Under-16s: £5
Standing
- Adults: £9
- Under-16s: £5
