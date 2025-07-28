As anticipation builds towards the new 2025/26 Barclays Women's Super League 2 season – with fixtures having now been announced – tickets for every remaining home league match this calendar year are officially ON SALE NOW!

Please note, however, that dates and kick-off times remain subject to change, with factors including broadcaster selections to be confirmed.

The Lionesses have shown what's possible – and now Palace Women are ready to make their mark.

Tickets are now on sale for our home matches against:

All dates and kick-off times subject to change.

You can also purchase Palace Women's Season Tickets for 25/26 – allowing you to secure your seat for all of Palace's home league matches next season!