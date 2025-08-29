Palace will play at Selhurst Park:
- AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)
- KuPS KUOPIO (Finland)
- AEK Larnaca (Cyprus)
Our European away trips will see us face:
- Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine)
- RC Strasbourg (France)
- Shelbourne FC (Republic of Ireland)
Palace reached the league phase following a 1-0 play-off aggregate win over Norwegian side Fredrikstad on Thursday evening.
Please note that, although we now know the identity of our European opponents, the match calendar – the dates and kick-off times of each fixture – will be finalised over the weekend.
This will be announced in due course on cpfc.co.uk and via the Official Palace App.