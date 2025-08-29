Palace will play at Selhurst Park:

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

KuPS KUOPIO (Finland)

AEK Larnaca (Cyprus)

Our European away trips will see us face:

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine)

RC Strasbourg (France)

Shelbourne FC (Republic of Ireland)

Palace reached the league phase following a 1-0 play-off aggregate win over Norwegian side Fredrikstad on Thursday evening.

Please note that, although we now know the identity of our European opponents, the match calendar – the dates and kick-off times of each fixture – will be finalised over the weekend.

This will be announced in due course on cpfc.co.uk and via the Official Palace App.