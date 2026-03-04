The match is now set to take place on Monday, 20th April (20:00 BST) at Selhurst Park, and will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

However, this fixture date is subject to the participation of Palace and West Ham in the UEFA Conference League and FA Cup respectively.

With the latest round of broadcast selections covering the whole of April, this marks the Eagles’ only rearrangement of the month – although this remains subject, of course, to our further progression in European competition.

Ticketing details will be confirmed in due course.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when fixture changes occur this season.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v West Ham United