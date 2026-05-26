The Eagles are journeying to Germany for the club’s first-ever European final – our ninth continental away day of a marathon campaign set to be a historic one.

The list of players making the trip includes both Chris Richards and Adam Wharton, who both suffered injuries against Brentford and Arsenal respectively.

Time will tell whether the duo return for Wednesday night’s match against Spanish challengers Rayo Vallecano at Leipzig Stadium, with Oliver Glasner likely to deliver an update on the duo in his pre-match press conference at 17:15 BST today (Tuesday 26th) – which will be shown LIVE on Palace TV+.

Our travelling squad list can be found below.

Our Conference League Final squad