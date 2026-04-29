The fixture details for Crystal Palace Under-21s’ Premier League 2 play-off quarter-final tie against Manchester United have now been confirmed.
The young Eagles will host the young Reds on Bank Holiday Monday (4th May), with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 BST at Sutton’s VBS Community Stadium.
Palace secured their place in the last eight for the second consecutive season with a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, having finished 10th in the league phase to reach a third successive PL2 knockout campaign.
United, meanwhile, progressed to the quarter-finals following a 3-2 win over Sunderland at the Progress With Unity Stadium, after finishing second in the league phase.
They enter the play-offs on the back of successive defeats, having lost to Real Madrid in the Premier League International Cup quarter-finals before ending their regular PL2 campaign with a home defeat to Newcastle United.
Adam Lawrence’s side will be aiming to repeat their previous successes in the competition, having lifted the title in 2012/13, 2014/15 and 2015/16.
The sides last met earlier this season, when Palace’s unbeaten run came to an end with a 4–1 defeat to the then league leaders at Salford’s Peninsula Stadium.
If any knockout match is level after 90 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time will be played. Should the scores remain level, the tie will be decided by a penalty shootout. The winner will travel to face either Aston Villa or Manchester City in the semi-finals.
Check out how to follow the match or be there in person – with tickets available from just £1 – below!
How to follow
The match will be streamed LIVE on Palace TV+ on Bank Holiday Monday (4th May), with coverage beginning at 17:45 GMT ahead of a 18:00 GMT kick-off – click HERE to find out more and subscribe.
Supporters can follow live commentary on our Academy X (Twitter) page, with a full match report and reaction published shortly after full-time in our Academy news section. Highlights and extended reaction will be available on Palace TV+.
Match Details
Crystal Palace Under-21s v Manchester United Under-21s
- Monday, 4th May
- 18:00 BST
- VBS Community Stadium
- Premier League 2 quarter-final play-offs
- Watch LIVE on Palace TV+
TICKET PRICES:
- Adults (18-64): £5
- Seniors (Over-65s): £1
- Juniors (Under-18s): £1
- Academy Founder Members: Free (1 per AFM)
Tickets can also be purchased by clicking here and will be issued at the point of sale as PDF print-at-home tickets.