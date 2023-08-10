The 21-year-old right-back was a regular starter for Palace in her inaugural season in south London, making 26 appearances in all competitions – including 18 in the Women’s Championship – scoring once.

An adventurous full-back, Doran soon became a fan favourite following last summer’s move from Melbourne Victory, and the Australian will now have the chance to further that reputation in 2023/24 – with Season Tickets now on sale.

Doran said: “I’m super happy to be signing with Palace for another year. The team is building something really special here, and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“My first year at Palace was really enjoyable – all the girls were super welcoming, and it made the move away from home a lot easier. I’m hoping, next season we can continue to build and be even more consistent, pushing for the top spots.”

Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams added: “We’re delighted that Polly has decided to continue her journey with Crystal Palace for another year.

“As well as being a popular player within the squad, Polly possesses all the talent and attributes demanded of a modern-day full-back, and we look forward to having her onboard in the upcoming season.”