Having secured secured back-to-back top five league finishes in the Women’s Championship, Palace Women recently announced a new home for 2023/24: Sutton United’s VBS Community Stadium.

Along with new signings Lia Cataldo, Hayley Nolan and Shanade Hopcroft, Palace have also appointed Laura Kaminski as head coach, with new Head of Women’s Football Grace Williams leading a restructuring programme.

Boasting further stars including the likes of Player of the Season Fran Kitching and Jamaica Women international Paige Bailey-Gayle, currently playing at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia, an exciting campaign awaits in south London.

You can now secure your place pitchside, with 23/24 Season Tickets now on sale!