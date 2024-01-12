The decorated New Zealand international has won over 160 caps for her country, featuring in four Olympic Games and five World Cups – most recently last summer’s home finals, where she started all three of New Zealand’s matches and captained them once.

At club level, Percival’s impressive career has seen her challenge for trophies in New Zealand, Canada, Germany, Switzerland and, finally, England since 2018, spending one season at West Ham United and four-and-a-half at Tottenham.

Recently awarded a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the game in the New Year’s Honours list, Percival is the only New Zealander to have played in a UEFA Champions League final (with FFC Frankfurt in 2012) and FA Cup final (with West Ham in 2019).

The 34-year-old, who can play in either defence or midfield, marks Palace Women’s first arrival of the winter window.

Percival said: “I’m excited to get started. The girls have been great with me so far and I’ve heard great things about the club.

"Palace have had a good start to the season, so it’s about coming in, bringing my experience and doing whatever I can to help the team.”

Head coach Laura Kaminski added: “We’re delighted to welcome a player of Ria’s experience, character and quality to Crystal Palace.

“Ria’s skillset perfectly compliments the style of football we are trying to play, and we cannot wait to work with her for the rest of this season.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Ria to south London and wish her the very best for her spell with the club.

Percival could be set to make her Crystal Palace debut against Blackburn Rovers in the Adobe FA Women’s Cup fourth-round this Sunday (14th January, 13:00 GMT kick-off), for which tickets remain available. Find out more here.