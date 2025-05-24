He had previously played for the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17s side last season in the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship. He played three games and managed to score one goal for Trinidad and Tobago as they made it to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The 18-year-old also featured for Trinidad and Tobago Under-20s ahead of their 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship qualifiers. He scored once and registered three assists as the side finished second in their group.

Now Cardines will be a part of the Trinidad and Tobago senior squad for the first time as they take part in the 2025 Unity Cup at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium. He has also been named Dwight Yorke’s provisional squad for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Keep up with how Cardines gets on here, and on our Official Academy X Account.

Click HERE to find out more about all of our Academy prospects on international duty this summer!

All times BST.

Trinidad and Tobago - Rio Cardines