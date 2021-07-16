His role will entail coaching the first-team under Vieira, with a particular focus on individual development and ensuring the transition from the Academy to senior setup.

Having joined the club, Aïgoun said: “We need to continue that work with the young players who join us and who will have different needs to the senior players in the squad. It is a role that is close to my heart in view of my career and which is very important for Patrick Vieira, who has proved everywhere he has been that he is capable of launching young players and making them play well.

“It is with enthusiasm that I join [Palace] and a strong desire to take up the challenges with the club. Crystal Palace is one of those clubs that cannot be ignored in the Premier League.”

Aïgoun becomes the second senior member of staff to arrive in south London following Vieira’s appointment, with Kristian Wilson recently confirmed as first-team coach.