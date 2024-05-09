We would like to thank all Season Ticket holders for their superb support, after a record number of renewals (approximately 94 percent).

For non-Season Ticket holders, the best way to now attend matches at Selhurst Park next season is by purchasing a 24/25 Palace Membership.

Members enjoy an exclusive window to access individual match tickets before everybody else.

24/25 Memberships will go on sale in the coming months, so keep an eye on cpfc.co.uk, the Official App, and across the club’s social media channels, for further information in due course.

Those fans on the Waiting List who did not get a Season Ticket for 2024/25 will retain their place for the following season, when they will be further forward in the queue.

Those wishing to join the queue for 2025/26 can join the Waiting List by clicking here.

There is a £10 charge for joining the Waiting List, which would be taken off the cost of your 25/26 Season Ticket, should you successfully secure one via your place on the List.