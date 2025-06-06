The 18-year-old has been at the club since the age of seven, progressing rapidly through the ranks and making memories along the way, such as winning the Under-15s National Floodlit Cup South against Watford at Selhurst Park.

Over the course of the past two seasons, Williams has netted 10 goals and also notched six assists. His performances also saw him make five appearances for Darren Powell’s Under-21s side this season, where netted once.

Williams has captained the U18s side this season, leading by example in the middle of the park. He was voted as the club’s 2024/25 U18 Player of the Season by his fellow teammates.

After signing his professional contract, Williams said: “It’s something I’ve always dreamt of. I’m really grateful that it’s finally happened.”