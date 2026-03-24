Palace fans will now have the unique opportunity to enjoy a drink in view of the Selhurst pitch on Sunday, when the Eagles welcome Charlton Athletic Women for a pivotal clash in the race for promotion.
This will be the first time in over 40 years that this will be possible for a game at Selhurst Park, and tickets are still available!
Match Details
- Crystal Palace Women vs Charlton Athletic Women
- Sunday, 29th March (14:00 BST)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- Selhurst Park
Click the button below to secure your spot!