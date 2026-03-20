Selhurst Showdown

Palace Women will return to Selhurst Park for the first time since November 2024, as they take on first-place Charlton in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

On the pitch, the game could be prove decisive in the race for promotion - as Palace find themselves in third-place.

This season, the top two teams will earn automatic promotion to the WSL and the third-place team in the WSL2 will contest a play-off against the bottom team in the topflight.

Off the pitch, there will be something for everyone to enjoy - from our bustling Fanzone to activations in the concourse and on the pitch at half-time.

Read below to see what's on offer!