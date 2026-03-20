Crystal Palace Women's next home game is against Charlton Athletic at Selhurst Park, a clash which could be decisive in the race for promotion. Here is what you can expect from the Selhurst Showdown...
Selhurst Showdown
Palace Women will return to Selhurst Park for the first time since November 2024, as they take on first-place Charlton in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
On the pitch, the game could be prove decisive in the race for promotion - as Palace find themselves in third-place.
This season, the top two teams will earn automatic promotion to the WSL and the third-place team in the WSL2 will contest a play-off against the bottom team in the topflight.
Off the pitch, there will be something for everyone to enjoy - from our bustling Fanzone to activations in the concourse and on the pitch at half-time.
Read below to see what's on offer!
What to expect from our Fanzone?
The Fanzone opens at 12:00 BST, two hours before kick-off, and is packed with family-friendly games and activities. It's the perfect place to get into the matchday spirit!
You can look forward to a range of exciting attractions, including:
- Foundation takeover: The Palace for Life foundation will be in the Fanzone and speaking at halftime.
- Photobooth: Our popular photobooth will be back in the Fanzone!
- Arts and Crafts station: Create something special with our popular Arts and Crafts station.
- Face-painter: Show your support in style and get your face painted with the Palace colours.
- Motorsport UK & Marylebone Cricket Club: Motorsport UK - Race for Diversity and MCC will be there to share opportunities for fans to engage with their programmes and raise awareness about their collaboration with CPFC on the Level Up - Women in Sport series.
What else can I expect?
- Half-time penalty shootout: We are bringing our famous penalty shootout to the pitch at Selhurst Park!
- Pete and Alice: Get your photo taken with our beloved club mascots, Pete and Alice, who will be there to meet fans of all ages.
Match Details
- Crystal Palace Women vs Charlton Athletic Women
- Sunday, 29th March (14:00 BST)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- Selhurst Park
First time at Selhurst Park? Check out our Supporters Guide below!