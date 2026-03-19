Glasner makes two changes from the XI that started against Leeds with Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada returning to the midfield engine room.

Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma are on the bench, while Brennan Johnson is set to continue at wing-back. Maxence Lacroix will skipper the team.

As revealed by Glasner yesterday, Eagles captain Dean Henderson remains absent as he recovers from the illness that saw him miss the draw against Leeds.

That means Benítez will be between the posts. It will be the Argentine’s third UEFA Conference League start of the season, after he featured against Shelbourne and KuPS in the league phase.

The back three are unchanged, with Lacroix wearing the armband this evening.

There is a first appearance in the first-team matchday squad for goalkeeper Jackson Izquierdo who has featured regularly at Under-21 level this season.

Larnaca make just one change from the first leg with Petros Ioannou replacing Jorge Miramon.

The tie remains 0-0 on aggregate after last week’s first leg at Selhurst Park. An outcome will be reached on the night, with extra-time and penalties a possibility.

The winner will face either Fiorentina or Raków Częstochowa in the quarter-finals, with the Italian side 2-1 up after the first leg.

Palace: Benítez (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Johnson, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Guessand, Strand Larsen.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Izquierdo (GK), Clyne, Riad, Sosa, Muñoz, Lerma, Cardines, Hughes, Devenny, Pino, Mateta.

AEK Larnaca: Alomerovic (GK), Godswill, Milicevic, Saborit, Garcia, Ioannou, Pons, Ledes, Rohden, Bajic, Ivanovic.

Subs: Paraskevas (GK), Demetriou (GK), Rubio, Gurfinkel, Kyriakou, Roberge, Cabrera, Mudrazija, Loukaidis, Gonzalez.

Match Details

AEK Larnaca v Crystal Palace