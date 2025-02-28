The Eagles’ trip to Manchester City will remain on Saturday, 12th April, but will now kick off at the earlier time of 12:30 BST. The match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports.
Palace also head to Arsenal on Saturday, 26th April, a match which will now commence at the later time of 17:30, live on Sky Sports.
The game at the Emirates Stadium could be rearranged further, however, should Palace advance into the FA Cup semi-finals.
Palace’s four other matches in April – at home to Brighton & Hove Albion (Saturday, 5th April, 15:00) and Bournemouth (Saturday, 19th April, 15:00); and away to Southampton (Wednesday, 2nd April, 19:45) and Newcastle United (Wednesday, 16th April, 19:30) – remain unaffected.
