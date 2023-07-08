Palace’s first game at Selhurst Park in the 2023/24 season – against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side – will now kick off at 20:00 BST on Monday, 21st August. The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports.

The Eagles’ second game – against Wolves a fortnight later – has also been moved for broadcast on Sky Sports. The match is now set to commence at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 3rd September.

Ticketing information for both fixtures will be confirmed in the coming days.

All other Palace matches across August and September – the home game against Fulham and the trips to Sheffield United, Brentford, Aston Villa and Manchester United – are unaffected.

This season, the Premier League has committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks’ notice on broadcast selections until December 2023, and five weeks from January 2024 until Match Round 37.

All times BST.

