The 18-year-old defender has made 38 appearances for Palace’s Under-18s since penning his scholarship two years ago, including 24 in all competitions last season.
A local boy, with his dad having been born on Selhurst Road, Whyte's journey has seen him rise through the Academy ranks, after being part of the Under-15s side which finished runners-up in the National Floodlit Cup final in 2021/22.
He duly earned his scholarship with the club ahead of the 2023/24 season, capping his U18s debut with a clean sheet in a 5-0 win over Southampton. He made his first appearance for Palace Under-21s in September 2023, coming on as a late substitute in the 6-2 win over Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup.