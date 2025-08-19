Speaking about what it means to represent his local club, Whyte said: “Signing a professional contract for Palace is just a huge thing for me, especially as I've been brought up here.

"It's a big thing for my Dad, seeing me rising through the club. It's amazing to play with this badge on my chest.

“For me and my family, this is massive – and I can’t wait to continue my journey.”

In his own words "a right-back who loves to run", Whyte's energy and attacking instincts saw him cement his place as a regular starter for the U18s last season, featuring in 24 out of a possible 28 games, scoring twice.

Looking ahead, Whyte said the club’s clear pathway into the first team is a huge motivation to him.

He said: “Seeing people my own age playing in the first team inspires me. I just can’t wait to be at that level as well.

"My ultimate goal at Crystal Palace is to play first-team football."