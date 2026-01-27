Vote for your Player of the Month for January using the poll above!

The Eagles kickstarted 2026 in style with a 1-0 win away at Sheffield United on the 12th January.

It was a game where defences were on top, but debutant Hayley Ladd, who had joined from Everton the day before, broke the deadlock with a stunning free-kick on 86 minutes.

Palace then travelled away to Kingsmeadow, where they took on holders Chelsea in the fourth-round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup.

The game ended in defeat, but there were positives for Jo Potter's side as they went up against the Blues.

Palace then ended the month with a superb win at home in the league against Durham.

A Molly-Mae Sharpe brace, along with goals from Abbie Larkin and Annabel Blanchard sealed an impressive 4-0 win against the Wildcats, moving the team up to fourth-place in the table.

Potter's side were perfect in the league in January, scoring five and conceding zero goals in two games.

