It was another great month for Crystal Palace Women, as they picked up maximum points in the Barclays Women's Super League 2. It's now time to vote for your TEN Player of the Month!
Vote for your Player of the Month for January using the poll above!
The Eagles kickstarted 2026 in style with a 1-0 win away at Sheffield United on the 12th January.
It was a game where defences were on top, but debutant Hayley Ladd, who had joined from Everton the day before, broke the deadlock with a stunning free-kick on 86 minutes.
Palace then travelled away to Kingsmeadow, where they took on holders Chelsea in the fourth-round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup.
The game ended in defeat, but there were positives for Jo Potter's side as they went up against the Blues.
Palace then ended the month with a superb win at home in the league against Durham.
A Molly-Mae Sharpe brace, along with goals from Abbie Larkin and Annabel Blanchard sealed an impressive 4-0 win against the Wildcats, moving the team up to fourth-place in the table.
Potter's side were perfect in the league in January, scoring five and conceding zero goals in two games.
Take a look at who is in the shortlist below!
The Nominees
1. My Cato
Cato started in every January fixture, and was a consistent performer in the middle of the park.
Full of running and energy, it was another positive month for the Swedish midfielder - who has featured prominently since her return from injury in October.
2. Molly-Mae Sharpe
It was a great month for Sharpe, who scored two goals in three games in January.
Both her finishes came against Durham on Sunday, but she also had a superb game against Sheffield United on the 12th.
She was dominant on the right-wing against the Blades, making four tackles and winning 70% of her duels.
3. Ashleigh Weerden
Weerden had three excellent games in January, notching two assists against Durham and proving to be a constant threat on the left-wing.
Palace's number 11 shone against Chelsea in the FA Cup - constantly getting the better of Naomi Girma and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
4. Shae Yañez
Palace's stopper didn't concede a goal in the league in January, producing a catalogue of fine saves throughout the month.
Yañez now has three clean sheets in the WSL2, putting her joint-third amongst the league's goalkeepers.
5. Hayley Ladd
One of Palace's January additions - Ladd made the headlines on the 12th January when her stunning free-kick found the top corner at Bramall Lane.
She has started both games since then, and has offered a calm and assured presence in midfield.