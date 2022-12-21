The two-day event brings US-based football fans together to watch the weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures. Hosted at Universal CityWalk, Universal Orlando Resort’s entertainment complex, fans can watch NBC’s Premier League Mornings programme live and enjoy all the top-flight action in a watch-along party.

Supporters can attend for free, with Palace hosting Newcastle on Saturday, January 21st at 12:30 EST (17:30 GMT) in the day’s final fixture.

The club will be sharing exciting plans for the event soon.