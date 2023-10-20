The match at London Stadium will now be broadcast live within the UK on Sky Sports.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last four trips to east London, winning two of them by virtue of late goals from Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise. Last season, Palace also won the reciprocal match: a 4-3 thriller at Selhurst Park.

This season, the Premier League has committed to giving supporters a minimum of six weeks’ notice on broadcast selections until December 2023, and five weeks from January 2024 until Match Round 37.

West Ham United v Crystal Palace