The Eagles earned our spot in the season’s traditional curtain raiser by winning the FA Cup last season, famously defeating Manchester City beneath the arch back in May.

Vying for our Community Shield trophy, we will take on Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday, 10th August (15:00 BST), with additional tickets now available to all Members and Season Ticket holders.

On the day, Palace will wear our new 25/26 Home Kit – which retains our trademark red and blue, with slightly narrower stripes, and pays tribute to shirts from years gone by – along with the kit’s accompanying blue shorts and blue socks.

25/26 Home Kits are available online here, and in-store, with shops in Selhurst, Bromley and Croydon; you can find opening hours here.