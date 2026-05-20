The special Palace for Life design has become a regular feature of Palace's first-ever continental campaign, having been worn on our trips to Norway, Poland, France, Cyprus and Italy.

Palace for Life Foundation work with over 18,000 young people each year. Whether it’s football, mentoring, or helping someone take their first steps into work, they are there to support those who need it most, using the power of Palace to make a real difference.

They continue to use the power of football to change young lives across the local area, for the better, particularly the most hard-to-reach and hard-to-help, helping to guide them to lead a healthy, rewarding life.

Mike Summers, CEO of Palace for Life Foundation, earlier this season said: “We are incredibly proud to feature on the front of Palace’s shirt. This is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of the work we do with young people across South London.

“Our aim has always been to help transform lives and create brighter futures, and occasions like this allow us to share that message with a wider audience.”