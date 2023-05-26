Zaha recently celebrated 13 years since his Palace first-team debut, from which he has gone on to make 458 senior appearances, the club’s all-time third-highest total; score 90 goals, including 68 in the Premier League; and be named Player of the Season in three consecutive years.
In recognition of Zaha’s long list of achievements in red and blue, Palace, in another collaboration with renowned British Street Artist collective MurWalls, have unveiled a celebratory mural next to Selhurst Park.
Located near the south-east corner of the stadium, at the junction of Park Road and Holmesdale Road, close to Rothesay Road where the winger was raised, the mural depicts three of Zaha’s favourite images in a Palace shirt.