These include his iconic celebration of his goal against Brighton & Hove Albion in the play-off semi-finals in May 2013, accompanied by the memorable commentary line “ZAHA, OH YES!”.

The mural also depicts Zaha’s passionate reaction to Conor Gallagher’s equaliser in the 2-2 draw with West Ham United in August 2021, and the winger’s celebration following his goal in the 1-1 draw with Brighton in December 2019.

The mural was formally unveiled on Friday afternoon at a short ceremony attended by Zaha, his friends and his family; Chairman Steve Parish; and manager Roy Hodgson.

Zaha said at the unveiling: "I wouldn't be here without everyone here. I appreciate the love, and it feels amazing to be appreciated and get this [mural] at the place that I call home. Thank you everyone."

Chairman Steve Parish added: "It's just amazing, and it couldn't be a more fitting tribute to an incredible player, but more importantly, a fantastic person. This Football Club and Wilf are one thing. Whatever he does in his future life, he will have left a lasting legacy that is just incredible.

"I've got so much love for him, what he gives us every game, how hard he works and the example he sets, and I'm so proud that he's got this. I'm so proud of him - he deserves it."