"I'm happy I'm getting the goals for the team," he told Palace TV. "It's been a decent month."

Discussing his stand-out goals in August, Zaha said first of Liverpool and then of Brentford:

"That finish is something I've been practising day in, day out, so seeing it go to plan on a matchday is perfect.

"Every goal is up there. I'm buzzing to score every time I can, really. I practised it a lot and it just went to plan. I didn't have to get much backlift on it - the reason it beat the 'keeper is it had no back lift, I got a yard and shot. It's amazing to see it work on a matchday."

Zaha played in four of Palace's six games in August, helping the team beat Villa and draw with both Liverpool and Brentford. He last won Player of the Month in April this year.

See the full breakdown of results below, and share your Goal of the Month choice here!