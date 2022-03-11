Receiving the ball on the left from Michael Olise, Zaha cut inside and unleashed a thundering effort into the top corner, leaving Angus Gunn in goal with no chance.

The strike earned the club's Goal of the Month award earlier this week.

“I’m just happy I’m scoring goals, and getting the recognition for it is the best thing ever,” said Zaha on receiving the award. “I just like to work on myself, and at the same time when I work on myself I tend to prove people wrong.

“I was labelled as someone who has no end product. From no end product to 56 Premier League goals – I’m just happy that my hard work is paying off. I’m happy to be receiving the award I received.

“I’m working hard and it’s showing.”