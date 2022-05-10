He said at the time: “To create a yard and get a shot off, that was the only thing going through my mind. I was assessing what I can do because there were two players in front of me.

“As soon as I hit it, I thought: ‘Yeah, I’ve hit this well.’ Then I had a quick glance and when I glanced up I just saw it go past the ‘keeper’s fingers and thought: ‘Yeah, I managed to do it.’”

He said at the club’s free-to-attend awards night at Boxpark Croydon: “It’s definitely one of my best goals. I knew that I connected with it well. I was hoping – I'm glad it went in.

“To be honest, it’s not just about me, that’s a credit to the team. The team that is around me allows me to do what I do. That’s credit to my teammates.

“It’s amazing [to have the fans back this season]. Obviously the fans know how much they bring to the team, what a difference they make every single game, the way they cheer us on against the opposition.

“It’s been amazing having them back.”

Zaha beat strikes from Conor Gallagher and the Under-18s’ Jadan Raymond to scoop the award, with Palace Women and Under-23 players also involved.

Goal of the Season was the first award of the evening, with Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season still to come.

