Following today's UEFA Conference League play-off draw, Palace will be in action on both Thursday, 19th and Thursday, 26th February.

Therefore, the Eagles Premier League fixtures immediately following each leg have been rescheduled.

Palace's home fixture against Wolves will now take place on Sunday, 22nd February, kicking-off at 14:00 GMT.

Meanwhile, the trip to Manchester United the following week will now take place on Sunday, 29th February, kicking-off at 14:00 GMT.

As both games are displaced fixtures they will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Ticketing information will be confirmed in due course. To get exclusive Premier League ticket access, make sure you're a 2025/26 Palace Member.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Sunday, 22nd February

14:00 GMT

Selhurst Park

Live in the UK on Sky Sports

Manchester United v Crystal Palace