Our October Goal of the Month contest featured several outstanding efforts from the club’s Men’s, Women’s, and Academy teams, but it was Sarr's strike that ultimately topped your voting.

With Palace leading by a single goal to nil, and half-time approach, Daichi Kamada played a quick ball into Sarr's feet, who duly laid off for Yéremy Pino and raced into space. Pino’s return was excellent, Sarr was clean through – and he duly lifted the ball over the 'keeper and into the far corner, Palace searing away in a flash.

"It's nice!" was Sarr's brief assessment of the goal, speaking to Palace TV. "I'm happy!

"I play against Liverpool and other teams the same... but I like to play against Liverpool, and score against Liverpool!

"Every time, work, work, work. More games, more goals, more wins."