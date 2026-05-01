It's her second win in a row! You voted for Abbie Larkin as your TEN Player of the Month for April.
It was another brilliant month for Palace's young Ireland star, who continued her fine March form into April.
It was a performance deserving of a goal when Palace beat Ipswich Town 1-0 on the 5th April, but Larkin was denied by the woodwork.
Her thunderous effort smashed against the bar on the 83rd minute, after she had tested Natalia Negri a few times throughout the match.
Larkin did manage to grab an assist againt the Black Cats though, after Ashleigh Weerden met her vicious cross at the back post.
She was a constant creative force at the Stadium of Light, creating two big chances and having two good efforts saved.
It was a close call this month, with Larkin winning the award with 32.2% of the vote.
Palace's latest 100 appearance-maker Annabel Blanchard came second with 28.7%, whilst Ashleigh Weerden finished third with 21.7% of the vote.
Check out the results in the poll below!
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