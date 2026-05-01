It was another brilliant month for Palace's young Ireland star, who continued her fine March form into April.

It was a performance deserving of a goal when Palace beat Ipswich Town 1-0 on the 5th April, but Larkin was denied by the woodwork.

Her thunderous effort smashed against the bar on the 83rd minute, after she had tested Natalia Negri a few times throughout the match.

Larkin did manage to grab an assist againt the Black Cats though, after Ashleigh Weerden met her vicious cross at the back post.

She was a constant creative force at the Stadium of Light, creating two big chances and having two good efforts saved.