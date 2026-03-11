It was a great month for Palace's number 11, as she scored two and assisted two in three games.

She kicked off the month by scoring Palace's only goal against Southampton, before then grabbing the winner against Bristol City the week after.

Weerden topped off a great month away at Birmingham City, assisting both Abbie Larkin's and Elise Hughes' goal in the 3-1 away win.

These assists saw Weerden become the league's leading assist-maker, with seven so far.

This also marks her second award win in two weeks, after she was also voted the WSL2 Player of the Month last week.