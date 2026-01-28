Her brilliant brace helped Palace beat Durham 4-0 on Sunday - you voted for Molly-Mae Sharpe as your TEN Player of the Month for January!
It was a great month for Palace Women's record appearance maker, who scored two goals in three games in January.
Both her finishes came against Durham on Sunday, but she also had a superb game against Sheffield United on the 12th.
She was dominant on the right-wing against the Blades, making four tackles and winning 70% of her duels.
This marks her first Player of the Month win since March 2024.
Speaking after she was presented with the award, Sharpe said: "I'm over the moon. It's a team sport and a team effort for the league results we got in January.
"I'm really happy to win!"
Sharpe topped the poll with 51.0% of the vote, with Ashleigh Weerden finishing in second place with 24.2%.
In third place was goalkeeper Shae Yañez - who earned 12.4% of the vote.
Take a look at the results of the poll below.
